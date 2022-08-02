dForce (DF) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dForce (DF) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. dForce has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.80 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00128266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031526 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 426,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet. The official website for dForce is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

