DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.13) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.11) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DIC traded down €0.10 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €11.00 ($11.34). 69,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €9.69 ($9.99) and a 12 month high of €16.19 ($16.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $914.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

