D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in July

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,100.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance

SIEVF stock remained flat at 148.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 153.77. D’Ieteren Group has a one year low of 129.25 and a one year high of 177.61.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, and TVH Parts segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

