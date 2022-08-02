D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in July

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,100.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance
SIEVF stock remained flat at 148.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 153.77. D’Ieteren Group has a one year low of 129.25 and a one year high of 177.61.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D’Ieteren Group (SIEVF)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.