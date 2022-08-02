Digimarc (DMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%.

Digimarc stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $53.74.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

