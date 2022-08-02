Digital Reserve Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,455.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $296,013.68 and approximately $1,455.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007804 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00233491 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.