Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $697.15.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $582.49. 3,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,063. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $605.29 and a 200 day moving average of $636.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.