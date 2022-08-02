Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

