Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 1,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,898 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Generac by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.67.

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.70. 20,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,657. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

