Dillon & Associates Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,962. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average is $212.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

