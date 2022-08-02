Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,146.67.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.20. 2,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.26. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

