Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Up 8.7%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 10,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 678,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -1.66.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $42,172,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $7,205,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 515,160 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

