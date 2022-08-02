Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.60

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 207.65 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 863.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.91).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 290 ($3.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.39) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 298.33 ($3.66).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

