DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,554. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DLH has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. DLH had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DLH will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in DLH by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

