DODO (DODO) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week

DODO (DODO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and $19.51 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,836.84 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00126730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

