Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. 82,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,412. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 645.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

