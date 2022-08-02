DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $85.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 92,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $529.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.15.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

