Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,496. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

