Douglas H. Shulman Acquires 1,150 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,522. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OneMain by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,797,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,189,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

