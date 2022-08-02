Douglas Holtzman Sells 9,337 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $61,997.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,241.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Douglas Holtzman sold 585 shares of Icosavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $4,159.35.

Icosavax stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 74,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Icosavax, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $41.98.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Icosavax by 1,611.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Icosavax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,963,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after purchasing an additional 184,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Icosavax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 761,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

