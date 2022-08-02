Drax Group (DRXGF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS: DRXGF) recently:

7/27/2022 – Drax Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 591 ($7.24) to GBX 616 ($7.55).

7/27/2022 – Drax Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 990 ($12.13) to GBX 1,010 ($12.38).

7/27/2022 – Drax Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,010 ($12.38) to GBX 1,020 ($12.50).

7/18/2022 – Drax Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 610 ($7.47) to GBX 625 ($7.66).

7/7/2022 – Drax Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 1,010 ($12.38).

7/7/2022 – Drax Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($14.09) to GBX 1,175 ($14.40).

7/6/2022 – Drax Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 610 ($7.47).

7/5/2022 – Drax Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($11.64) to GBX 975 ($11.95).

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGF remained flat at $8.71 during trading on Tuesday. Drax Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

