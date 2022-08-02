Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

