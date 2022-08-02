Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Dundee Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$8.75.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

DPMLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,989. The firm has a market cap of $904.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.53. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

