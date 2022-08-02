Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.06.

DPM stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.61. 434,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,255. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.53 and a 52-week high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.37.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

