DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27 to $3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion to $13.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.48 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $0.81 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. 57,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

