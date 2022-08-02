DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.43 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. 3,575,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,744. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

