dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 902,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
DYFSF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,012. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
dynaCERT Company Profile
