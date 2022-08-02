dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 902,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

DYFSF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,012. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

