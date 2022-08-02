DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

DZS Trading Down 23.2 %

DZSI traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,196. The firm has a market cap of $414.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.23. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in DZS by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DZS by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DZS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DZS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DZS by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

