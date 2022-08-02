e-Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.02 million and $54.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021896 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00251604 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000953 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002409 BTC.
e-Gulden Profile
e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,689 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,532 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
