e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.78-$0.81 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.78-0.81 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,233.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,233.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,327. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 63.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

