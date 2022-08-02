Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average is $128.04. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

