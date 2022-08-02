EarnX (EARNX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $46.39 Million

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00629984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034442 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

