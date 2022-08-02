EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $193.90 Average PT from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $169.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

