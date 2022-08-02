EasyFi (EZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $346,899.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. EasyFi has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $346,899.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

