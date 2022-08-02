Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Increased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average is $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.