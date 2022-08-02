Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36-7.76 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.73.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.31. The company had a trading volume of 51,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.35.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 962,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

