Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.36-$7.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36-7.76 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.73.

Eaton Trading Down 0.7 %

Eaton stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.35. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

