Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,614. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 25,000 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,833.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

