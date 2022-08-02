Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,614. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $14.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 25,000 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,833.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
