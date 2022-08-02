Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Up 19.9% in July

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period.

EVN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,123. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

