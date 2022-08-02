Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

ENX stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,022. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $871,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

