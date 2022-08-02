Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE:EVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. 4,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,647. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

