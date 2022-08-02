Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ETV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.