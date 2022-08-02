Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Edesa Biotech news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,812 shares in the company, valued at $951,699.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $60,590 over the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Edesa Biotech worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDSA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,814. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

