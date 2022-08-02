Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 768.27%. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 7,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $392.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

