Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 768.27%. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 7,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $392.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.02.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
