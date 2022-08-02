Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.89. 2,173,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,871. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,395 shares of company stock worth $7,496,299. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,994 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.