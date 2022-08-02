Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Up 31.7% in July

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELDN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELDN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,559. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.04. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.