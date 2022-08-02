Emercoin (EMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,827.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $912,942.73 and approximately $7,827.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043742 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000207 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000307 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002938 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 124.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,610,999 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

