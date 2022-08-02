Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

