Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,133,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 29,132.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.