Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,590 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.5 %

XRAY opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

