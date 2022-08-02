Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 378,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 685.4 days.

ENGGF stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Enagas has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

